Maddox made seven tackles (five solo) and broke up a pass in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Maddox played 63 of the Eagles' 74 defensive snaps Sunday after seeing just 26 in his return from a four-game absence due to injury. He's up to 24 tackles (17 solo) and six pass breakups in six games this season.

