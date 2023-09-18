Maddox will have surgery this week to repair a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Thursday's win over the Vikings and will be out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Maddox suffered the injury in the first half of the game and was unable to return. Although a torn pectoral was deemed likely, further opinions along with an MRI confirmed the diagnosis and best course of recovery. The news is certainly a blow to the Eagles secondary, who also currently have James Bradberry in the league's concussion protocols and Reed Blankenship dealing with a rib injury. Maddox will now likely head to IR while more news on his recovery time should come sometime after the surgery is performed.