Maddox may have suffered a torn pectoral in Thursday's win over Minnesota, John Clark of NBC Sports reports.

Maddox is one of the better nickelbacks in the league, and the Eagles struggled in coverage after losing him to a shoulder/chest injury Thursday night. They already were playing without CB James Bradberry (concussion), though he could be back as soon as Week 3. If the torn pectoral is confirmed Maddox will miss multiple games and possibly even the rest of the season.