Maddox had eight tackles (four solo) and one interception during Monday's 24-7 win against the Vikings.

Maddox finished as the Eagles' second-leading tackler behind inside linebacker T.J. Edwards in Week 2. The cornerback also made a leaping interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Adam Thielen in the third quarter, marking the second of three picks thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins on Monday. Maddox should attract plenty of targets while playing in coverage alongside Darius Slay and James Bradberry this season.