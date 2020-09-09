Maddox (lower body) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and is expected to play Sunday versus Washington.

Maddox has dealt with this injury for about a week, but he appears to be at full strength heading into his third NFL season. The 24-year-old is poised to start at cornerback this year opposite the unequivocal No. 1 Darius Slay. Last season, Maddox recorded 47 tackles, a sack and 10 pass breakups over 12 games.

