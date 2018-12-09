Maddox (ankle/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Maddox failed to practice in any capacity, resulting him residing on the inactive list for a third consecutive game. Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas are expected to act as the Eagles' starting cornerbacks in Week 14 with Maddox out and Jalen Mills (foot) having recently been placed on injured reserve.

