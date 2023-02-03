Maddox (toe) has a walking boot on his left foot and isn't practicing Friday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Maddox played 19 snaps in the NFC Championship Game after missing more than a month with a toe injury. If he isn't available for the Super Bowl against Kansas City, the Eagles likely will turn back to Josiah Scott as their slot corner in nickel packages. Maddox still has a week to return to practice before the big game.