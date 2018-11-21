Maddox (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Maddox suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Saints, and remains day-to-day. The rookie fourth-round pick appears to have a chance of suiting up against the Giants in Week 12, but will likely need to practice in at least a limited basis. With Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) also not practicing Wednesday, Maddox could start at right cornerback if he's able to get healthy.

