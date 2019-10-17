Play

Maddox (neck/concussion) is not practicing Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Maddox hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering a concussion and a neck injury Week 4. He's on track to sit out Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed.

