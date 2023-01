Maddox (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

As expected, Maddox will miss the regular-season finale due to a toe injury that he suffered during the Philadelphia's Christmas Eve loss to Dallas. C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen), who's on track to play in Week 18, will presumably take over Maddox's usual role as the Eagles' primary slot cornerback.