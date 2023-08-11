Maddox (toe) was spotted working with the first-team defense at Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Maddox had been limited early on in training camp with a toe injury but has since moved past the issue. The 27-year-old battled a variety of injuries last season and appeared in only nine games, recording 43 tackles, three pass break ups and one interception. Expect the veteran to be on the field a lot as the team's third cornerback behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry in 2023.