Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Picked on in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maddox put up eight tackles (three assisted) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 32-6 win over Atlanta.
Maddox played 45 of 72 total snaps as the Eagles' nickel corner. He'll likely see a lot of opportunities to rack up stats this season as opposing quarterbacks look to avoid Darius Slay.
