Maddox (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Maddox missed the last four weeks of practice while nursing neck and head injuries suffered due to a helmet-to-helmet collision Week 4. Now that he's resumed practicing without limitations, the second-year pro has a shot to retake the field Sunday versus Chicago. Of course, with a Week 10 bye around the corner, the Eagles could also opt to hold Maddox out and target a return Nov. 17 versus New England.

