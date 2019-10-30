Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Practices in full
Maddox (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Maddox missed the last four weeks of practice while nursing neck and head injuries suffered due to a helmet-to-helmet collision Week 4. Now that he's resumed practicing without limitations, the second-year pro has a shot to retake the field Sunday versus Chicago. Of course, with a Week 10 bye around the corner, the Eagles could also opt to hold Maddox out and target a return Nov. 17 versus New England.
