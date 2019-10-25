Maddox (concussion/neck) cleared the concussion protocol but won't play Sunday at Buffalo, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Maddox has been in the protocol since suffering the concussion Week 4 in Green Bay, with the neck issue also complicating his return to the field. The 23-year-old is expected to work with the scout team Friday which is a good sign of his progress, but he'll still miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday against the Bills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories