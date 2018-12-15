Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Questionable for Sunday
Maddox (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Maddox worked in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday but elevated to full participation Friday. If he's active at game time, expect Maddox to see a considerable workload with Sidney Jones (hamstring) already ruled out. The final verdict on his health will come at 6:50 P.M. ET.
