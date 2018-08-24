Maddox had a tackle and an interception in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

Maddox picked off a Baker Mayfield pass in the fourth quarter and almost took it to the house, just getting tripped up along the sideline. The rookie fourth-rounder has had a solid preseason but is likely still behind Sidney Jones for the starting nickel corner gig. Jones' ability to play outside could mean Maddox is the first off the bench should injury strike any of the starting corners, however.

