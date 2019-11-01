Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Maddox will serve as Philadelphia's top slot cornerback, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maddox resumed practicing without limitations this week, and he's now overtaken Sidney Jones on the Eagles' depth chart. The second-year pro sat out the last four contests due to head and neck injuries, but he's on track to suit up Week 9. Maddox is worth IDP consideration with a matchup against Chicago's struggling aerial attack on deck.