Maddox (concussion/neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Maddox sustained the concussion and neck issues Week 4 at Green Bay and will miss his second consecutive game. With Ronald Darby (hamstring) still sidelined, Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones (hamstring) should work as the starting cornerback in their place.

