Play

Maddox (concussion/neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Maddox was able to shed his neck brace this week but didn't participate at practice and will miss his third straight game. His progress in the concussion protocol remains unclear. Ronald Darby (hamstring) is questionable, while Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas should still see heavy workloads in the secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories