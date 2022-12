Maddox (toe) was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot after Saturday's 40-34 defeat in Dallas, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maddox was forced out of Week 16 action after his third-quarter sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. If Maddox is forced to miss any time, Josiah Scott would be the top candidate to earn extra snaps at cornerback for the Eagles.