Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
This was Maddox's first time practicing in any capacity since suffering an injury against Dallas on Dec. 24, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. His participation, albeit in a limited fashion, is certainly a great step forward, but the veteran defensive back will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
