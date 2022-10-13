Maddox (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Eagles' injury repot Wednesday.
Maddox has been shut down with an ankle injury since being ruled out ahead of Philadelphia's Week 4 win over Jacksonville. Therefore, his ability to return to practice in any fashion is an encouraging sign for his possible return heading into this Sunday's game versus Dallas. Maddox logged 16 tackles, two passes defended and an interception while playing as the Eagles' nickel cornerback over the first three games of the season, and his value as a tackler could prove important against a strong Cowboys running game in Week 6.