Maddox (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Maddox landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to an ankle injury, and while the extent of the issue remains unclear, it's severe enough to force him out of Week 4. The fifth-year defensive back has operated as the team's primary slot corner, so his absence will be a significant loss with Christian Kirk and the Jaguars coming to town.