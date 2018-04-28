Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Selected by champs in fourth round

The Eagles selected Maddox in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 125th overall.

Maddox (5-foot-9, 184 pounds) is an accomplished corner who contributed all four of his seasons at Pittsburgh, and he heads into the NFL a fine nickel corner prospect after putting forth an exceptional combine effort (4.39-second 40, 6.51-second three-cone). He should be Philly's nickel corner of the future.