Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Maddox (knee) will "miss some time in the next couple weeks," Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's unclear precisely what Maddox is dealing with, but he won't play in the Week 15 matchup against the Cardinals and is in danger of missing further time. The Eagles' secondary also lost Rodney McLeod (torn ACL) for the season, and Darius Slay went into concussion protocol Sunday. If Slay isn't healthy for the matchup against Arizona, Nickell Robey-Coleman will operate as the No. 1 cornerback with a bevy of inexperienced players behind him on the depth chart.