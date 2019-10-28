Maddox (neck) will return to practice this week, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the last four weeks of practice since suffering a brutal head and neck injury in Week 4 against the Packers, Maddox has cleared concussion protocol and will get back on the field at some point this week. It's likely Maddox is held to a limited capacity, as he's still dealing with a neck injury. Maddox has a chance to return for Sunday's game against the Bears, but it's more likely the Eagles allow him to rest during the team's Week 10 bye with hopes of getting back in the lineup the following game against the Patriots.

