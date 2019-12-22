Play

Maddox (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The 2018 second-round pick didn't practice this week until Friday, when he put in a limited session. Maddox logged a 70-percent snap share in last week's win over the Redskins, and he should be in line for a similar workload Sunday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends