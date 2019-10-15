Maddox (concussion/neck) was no longer wearing a neck brace Tuesday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Maddox missed the last two games due to the concussion and neck problems, but he appears to be progressing towards a return. It remains unclear if the 23-year-old is still in the concussion protocol, but his status should be updated later in the week as the Eagles retake the practice field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories