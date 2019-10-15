Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Sheds neck brace
Maddox (concussion/neck) was no longer wearing a neck brace Tuesday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Maddox missed the last two games due to the concussion and neck problems, but he appears to be progressing towards a return. It remains unclear if the 23-year-old is still in the concussion protocol, but his status should be updated later in the week as the Eagles retake the practice field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Best Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...