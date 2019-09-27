Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Short stay in hospital
Maddox (head/neck) was discharged from the hospital and returned with the team to Philadelphia on Thursday night, iIan Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Maddox left the field on a stretcher during the fourth quarter after taking a shot from teammate Andrew Sendejo, but he has all the feeling in his extremities and appears to have avoided a severe injury. The 23-year-old currently has no official timeline for his return as the Eagles have some extra days off heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Jets.
