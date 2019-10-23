Play

Maddox (concussion/neck) won't play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Maddox will miss his fourth straight game after suffering an injury late in their Week 4 win against the Packers. The Eagles just released Orlando Scandrick, so Craig James is in line for an increased role behind undisputed starters Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories