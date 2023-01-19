Maddox (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Maddox sustained a toe injury during the Week 16 loss to Dallas, leaving him sidelined for the final two games of the regular season. While the Eagles had a week off during the wild-card round as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the 26-year-old cornerback will now miss his third consecutive contest due to this issue. In his absence, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson will likely slot in at nickel corner while safeties Marcus Epps and Reed Blankenship both see significant usage in the secondary as well.