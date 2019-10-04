Play

Maddox (concussion) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Maddox remains in the concussion protocol and was seen wearing a neck brace Wednesday, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. It's unclear how long the 2018 fourth-round pick is expected to be sidelined. Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones (hamstring) -- assuming the latter plays -- figure to work as the starting cornerbacks with Ronald Darby (hamstring) also sidelined.

