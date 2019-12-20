Play

Maddox (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 16 against Dallas.

Maddox got a limited practice in Friday, his first appearance of the week. Rasul Douglas would probably see an uptick in playing time if the Pittsburgh product sits.

More News

