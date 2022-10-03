Maddox (ankle) has an uncertain status for Sunday's game against Arizona, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Maddox didn't play in the Eagles' Week 4 win over the Jaguars due to an ankle sprain, and he was seen in a walking boot after the game. However, even if he's unable to suit up against the Cardinals, the cornerback isn't believed to be dealing with a long-term injury.
