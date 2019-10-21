Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Still hampered by injury
Coach Doug Peterson said Monday that Maddox is still in concussion protocol and dealing with soreness, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Maddox was placed in concussion protocol following Week 4, and it's cause for serious concern that he still resides there and is feeling effects. The fact the he's still dealing with the injury casts serious doubt for his Week 8 availability. Look for his the team's practice reports to shed more light on Maddox's recovery leading into their game against Buffalo on Sunday.
