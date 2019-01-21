Maddox produced 35 tackles, 0.5 sack, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 13 games in 2018.

Maddox wasn't a regular on defense until Week 5 after he made a nice pick in limited action Week 4. The 2018 fourth-rounder seemed to improve as the season went on, and no other cornerback allowed fewer yards per snap in coverage by the time the regular-season came to an end, per Pro Football Focus. Maddox then went out with a bang, statistically speaking, during the Eagles' two-game playoff run in which he totaled 13 tackles and four pass breakups against the Bears and Saints. Philadelphia will likely be counting on the Pitt product to man another large role in 2019 -- especially if Ronald Darby (knee) leaves in free agency.