Maddox (knee) had 40 tackles (36 solo) and three defensed passes through 10 games in 2020.
Maddox showed potential as a rookie back in 2018, but he's since put together back-to-back campaigns that were marred by injury, including what ended up being a season-ending knee issue in Week 14 of 2020. Moving to the outside in 2020 also didn't prove helpful for the 5-foot-9 cornerback, who opposing teams picked on whenever he was active. In all, Maddox allowed a 67.4 percent completion rate when targeted, and he's now gone two straight years without an interception. Maddox will need to focus on bouncing back in 2021, the final year of his rookie deal, so it's worth noting that new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was best known for his work with defensive backs during his time at Indianapolis.