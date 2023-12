Maddox (pectoral) was designated to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

Maddox can now practice with the team as this move opens his 21-day window before he needs to be placed on the 53-man roster. His potential return this season would certainly be a boost for the Eagles' struggling secondary; however, it's not clear how quickly the Pittsburgh product will suit up again for Philadelphia, but he'll be eligible to do so as soon as Monday against the Giants.