Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Unlikely to play Sunday
Maddox is still in concussion protocol and is wearing a neck brace, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This isn't surprising news since Maddox was already expected to miss a few games with a concussion and neck sprain. Maddox will need to clear concussion protocol and get his neck cleared for contact before he can return to the practice field. The Eagles signed veteran corner Orlando Scandrick to help in the secondary since Ronald Darby (ankle) is likely sitting out as well.
