Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Week-to-week with neck sprain
Maddox is expected to miss a few games due to a neck sprain suffered Week 4 versus the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Maddox suffered the injury due to a collision with a teammate, and it's good news that he's emerged without an issue more severe than a neck sprain. The second-year pro will likely remain sidelined versus the Jets in Week 5, though it appears he'll have a chance of retaking the field soon after that. Orlando Scandrick and Sidney Jones (hamstring) could be in line for increased work as long as Maddox is unable to go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...