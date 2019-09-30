Maddox is expected to miss a few games due to a neck sprain suffered Week 4 versus the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Maddox suffered the injury due to a collision with a teammate, and it's good news that he's emerged without an issue more severe than a neck sprain. The second-year pro will likely remain sidelined versus the Jets in Week 5, though it appears he'll have a chance of retaking the field soon after that. Orlando Scandrick and Sidney Jones (hamstring) could be in line for increased work as long as Maddox is unable to go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories