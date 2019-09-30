Maddox is expected to miss a few games due to a neck sprain suffered Week 4 versus the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Maddox suffered the injury due to a collision with a teammate, and it's good news that he's emerged without an issue more severe than a neck sprain. The second-year pro will likely remain sidelined versus the Jets in Week 5, though it appears he'll have a chance of retaking the field soon after that. Orlando Scandrick and Sidney Jones (hamstring) could be in line for increased work as long as Maddox is unable to go.