Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Maddox will work in the slot for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against Washington, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Maddox didn't see much work last season until Week 5 but ended the campaign with 35 total tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 540 defensive snaps over 13 contests. The 23-year-old will look to start the season off strong alongside Ronald Darby (knee) and Sidney Jones, who will each start on the outside.