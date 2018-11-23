Maddox (knee/ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Maddox came out of Sunday's loss to the Saints with the knee and ankle issues and he did not practice this week. Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) have also been ruled out while Rasul Douglas (knee) is questionable, leaving the Eagles defense in a precarious situation.