Maddox (knee/ankle) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Redskins.

Maddox was considered day-to-day earlier in the week but was a non-participant at practice and will be unavailable against Washington. Sidney Jones (hamstring) is now healthy and should grab the start with Jalen Mills (foot) also ruled out, leaving Chandon Sullivan and and Cre'von LeBlanc to handle duties as the nickel and dime corners.

