Maddox (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Giants.

Though Maddox was a full participant in Saturday's practice, the 27-year-old cornerback did not get activated off injured reserve and he'll miss Philadelphia's Christmas day contest. With Maddox missing his 13th consecutive game Monday, Eli Ricks and Bradley Roby are expected to see more snaps in the Eagles' secondary.