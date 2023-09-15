Maddox (shoulder) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against Minnesota, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maddox hurt his left shoulder in the first half and has now been ruled out from returning. Before his departure, he tallied two tackles (one solo). Philadelphia doesn't play again until Monday, Sept. 25, so Maddox will have more time than usual to try to recover in order to be able to play in Week 3.