Ojulari is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Ojulari signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Eagles this offseason, but he was a healthy scratch for the first four weeks of 2025. With Nolan Smith (triceps) and Ogbo Okoronkwo (triceps) both on IR, Ojulari could be a key piece of Philadelphia's pass-rush rotation over the next couple of weeks. Ojulari had six sacks in 11 games with the Giants last season, his most since tallying eight during his rookie season in 2021.