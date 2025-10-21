Ojulari (hamstring) isn't expected to be available for Philadelphia's matchup versus the Giants on Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reports.

Ojulari is still recovering from the hamstring injury that forced him to exit in the first half of the Week 7 win over the Vikings. In his absence, Joshua Uche, Patrick Johnson and Brandon Graham, who came out of retirement Tuesday, could all see increased playing time. Ojulari will have the team's Week 9 bye week to get healthy and will look to make his return the following week versus Green Bay.