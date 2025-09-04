Ojulari (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Ojulari will be in street clothes for the Eagles' regular-season opener while Joshua Uche and Patrick Johnson serve in a rotational role at outside linebacker behind Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. Ojulari signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Giants. He started in five of 11 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 28 tackles (12 solo), including six sacks, and one fumble recovery.