Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Questionable but still on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ojulari (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the 49ers.
Ojulari would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to suit up Sunday, but he has looked promising in practice after having his return window opened Wednesday, as he practiced without limitations Friday. If given clearance to play, Ojulari would likely work in a depth role after being limited to three appearances during the regular season.