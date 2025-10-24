Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Ruled out for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ojulari (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Ojulari was unable to practice this week after being injured in the first half of last Sunday's win over the Vikings. Brandon Graham, Joshua Uche and Jalyx Hunt will be candidates to see increased snaps with Ojulari sidelined.
More News
-
Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Not expected to play Week 8•
-
Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return vs. Minnesota•
-
Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Suffers injury first half•
-
Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Cleared to make Philly debut•
-
Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Not playing Thursday•